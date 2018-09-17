All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

204 E 64th St.

204 E 64th St · No Longer Available
Location

204 E 64th St, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Room for rent in shared home - Property Id: 92757

Rooms for rent in a centrally located home. Nice neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area, and washer/dryer. No smoking inside the house. 5min drive to Tacoma Mall, restaurants, Safeway. Property has a shady front porch and a partially fenced back yard. Rent will depend on the size of the room, ranging from $475-$600. If you are a couple, it's an extra $125 per person staying in the room.If you have a pet, it's an extra $25/month per pet with a $250 deposit. Please respect the privacy of the current tenants, viewings are available by appointment only. Contact us for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92757p
Property Id 92757

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5071025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E 64th St. have any available units?
204 E 64th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E 64th St. have?
Some of 204 E 64th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E 64th St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 E 64th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E 64th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 E 64th St. is pet friendly.
Does 204 E 64th St. offer parking?
No, 204 E 64th St. does not offer parking.
Does 204 E 64th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 E 64th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E 64th St. have a pool?
No, 204 E 64th St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 E 64th St. have accessible units?
No, 204 E 64th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E 64th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 E 64th St. has units with dishwashers.
