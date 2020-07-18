All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2034 E 34th St

2034 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2034 East 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home includes 1 full bath. This home was freshly painted and gives that homely feel without being to spacious. Good size living room. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space. Newer appliances and a dishwasher included! Plus, full length closet mirrors in the bedrooms.

There is a hook-up for a stack able washer/dryer.

A good size yard in the front and back! Sorry, no pets

A must see that won't last long in Tacoma! Call Simply Home Realty 800.785.3742. Application fee's are $45 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 E 34th St have any available units?
2034 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 E 34th St have?
Some of 2034 E 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
2034 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 2034 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2034 E 34th St offer parking?
No, 2034 E 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 2034 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 E 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 2034 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 2034 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 2034 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 E 34th St has units with dishwashers.
