2034 E 34th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom home includes 1 full bath. This home was freshly painted and gives that homely feel without being to spacious. Good size living room. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space. Newer appliances and a dishwasher included! Plus, full length closet mirrors in the bedrooms.



There is a hook-up for a stack able washer/dryer.



A good size yard in the front and back! Sorry, no pets



A must see that won't last long in Tacoma! Call Simply Home Realty 800.785.3742. Application fee's are $45 per person.