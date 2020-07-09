All apartments in Tacoma
2015 E George
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2015 E George

2015 East George Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 East George Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
5 bdrm, 1.75 bath split level $1995 discounted rent - 5 bedroom, 1.75 bath split level home, Fresh paint, new carpet, wood burning fireplace. large eat in kitchen with deck over looking the back yard. rec-room in basement with 3 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Gas furnace heat. On & off street parking (no garage) NO pets please. Exterior will be painted this summer. Section 8 vouchers accepted by qualified applicants (see rental requirements at www.SandcoProperties.com, allowances for income)

$2095 BASE rent will be discounted to $1995 if ALL monies due are paid in full by Midnight on the first of each month $2100 deposit

Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).

Nearby Schools: Lincoln High School, First Creek Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 E George have any available units?
2015 E George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 E George have?
Some of 2015 E George's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 E George currently offering any rent specials?
2015 E George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 E George pet-friendly?
No, 2015 E George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2015 E George offer parking?
Yes, 2015 E George offers parking.
Does 2015 E George have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 E George does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 E George have a pool?
No, 2015 E George does not have a pool.
Does 2015 E George have accessible units?
No, 2015 E George does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 E George have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 E George does not have units with dishwashers.

