2015 E George

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace carpet

5 bdrm, 1.75 bath split level $1995 discounted rent - 5 bedroom, 1.75 bath split level home, Fresh paint, new carpet, wood burning fireplace. large eat in kitchen with deck over looking the back yard. rec-room in basement with 3 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Gas furnace heat. On & off street parking (no garage) NO pets please. Exterior will be painted this summer. Section 8 vouchers accepted by qualified applicants (see rental requirements at www.SandcoProperties.com, allowances for income)



$2095 BASE rent will be discounted to $1995 if ALL monies due are paid in full by Midnight on the first of each month $2100 deposit



Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).



Nearby Schools: Lincoln High School, First Creek Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



No Pets Allowed



