1915 South Sheridan Avenue

Wonderful 5 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Tacoma. Newer top of the line stainless steel appliances to include microwave. Wonderful family kitchen with dining area and large pantry, Fenced backyard. Bamboo Floors, carpeted bedrooms. Ceiling Fans, Formal Dining room, White vinyl windows. Gas Forced air heating. Basement. Large master bedroom. Alley parking or on street.



*Garden belongs to back home*



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Gas: PSE

Water: TPU

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3850.00



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900 Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

