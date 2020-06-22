All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1915 South Sheridan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 South Sheridan Avenue

1915 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1915 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Wonderful 5 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Tacoma. Newer top of the line stainless steel appliances to include microwave. Wonderful family kitchen with dining area and large pantry, Fenced backyard. Bamboo Floors, carpeted bedrooms. Ceiling Fans, Formal Dining room, White vinyl windows. Gas Forced air heating. Basement. Large master bedroom. Alley parking or on street.

*Garden belongs to back home*

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Gas: PSE
Water: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3850.00

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900 Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
1915 South Sheridan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 1915 South Sheridan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 South Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1915 South Sheridan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 South Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 South Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 South Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
