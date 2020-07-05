All apartments in Tacoma
1748 S Cushman Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

1748 S Cushman Ave

1748 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1748 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High-end remodel w/ meticulous attention to detail --- new electrical, plumbing, flooring, paint, decking, windows, roof and so much more! Brand-new kitchen w/ quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom en suite w/ walk-in tiled shower, large living rm w/ high ceilings plus full bath and laundry area on main level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, den and an open landing which could serve as an office or play-area. Fully-fenced yard. Huge basement for storage. Contact us to book a tour, visit our website at whiteclover.org for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 S Cushman Ave have any available units?
1748 S Cushman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 S Cushman Ave have?
Some of 1748 S Cushman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 S Cushman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1748 S Cushman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 S Cushman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 S Cushman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1748 S Cushman Ave offer parking?
No, 1748 S Cushman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1748 S Cushman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1748 S Cushman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 S Cushman Ave have a pool?
No, 1748 S Cushman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1748 S Cushman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1748 S Cushman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 S Cushman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 S Cushman Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
