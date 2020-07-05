1748 S Cushman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

High-end remodel w/ meticulous attention to detail --- new electrical, plumbing, flooring, paint, decking, windows, roof and so much more! Brand-new kitchen w/ quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom en suite w/ walk-in tiled shower, large living rm w/ high ceilings plus full bath and laundry area on main level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, den and an open landing which could serve as an office or play-area. Fully-fenced yard. Huge basement for storage. Contact us to book a tour, visit our website at whiteclover.org for more information.