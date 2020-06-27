All apartments in Tacoma
1702 S. Ainsworth Ave

1702 South Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1702 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/ 1.75 Bath Home!! 1702 S Ainsworth Ave Tacoma!! - Beautifully 3bd, 1.75 bath with all fairly new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The tiled entry and large, curved staircase make this house feel grand. The main bath features ceramic tile floors, tub surround and granite vanity. The master bedroom has it's own bath and two closets! Corner lot, fully fenced. First $1550 & Deposit $1550 required upon move-in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

**Please see www.bci-properties.com for availability. For all applications please see https://www.bci-properties.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Application_for_tenancy_3-7-2019.pdf and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

*See all of our listings at www.bci-properties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3278750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
1702 S. Ainsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1702 S. Ainsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 S. Ainsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
