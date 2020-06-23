All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1651 S 38th St

1651 South 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1651 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit in Duplex Tacoma. Ready for you 2/25/2019. This Spacious unit has been fully remodeled from the studs up and features granite countertop, Bamboo flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, Plenty of storage space, and basement. Comes with its own laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for Electric. Rent $1290.00. Security Deposit $1600. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin @ (253)882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 S 38th St have any available units?
1651 S 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 S 38th St have?
Some of 1651 S 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 S 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1651 S 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 S 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 1651 S 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1651 S 38th St offer parking?
No, 1651 S 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 1651 S 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 S 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 S 38th St have a pool?
No, 1651 S 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1651 S 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1651 S 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 S 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 S 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
