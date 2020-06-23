1651 S 38th St

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit in Duplex Tacoma. Ready for you 2/25/2019. This Spacious unit has been fully remodeled from the studs up and features granite countertop, Bamboo flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, Plenty of storage space, and basement. Comes with its own laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in rent. Tenant responsible for Electric. Rent $1290.00. Security Deposit $1600. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin @ (253)882-9032