Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

4 Bedroom NE Tacoma Home! - *APPLICATION PENDING*



This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, and a carpeted bonus room on the lower level connecting bedrooms. The large living room stretches the length of the house, overlooking backyard patio through a sliding glass door. Featuring two bedrooms per level, this home offers a uniquely functional layout.



- No pets please



- Hookups for W/D



Forrest@Havenrent.com



#1067



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101512)