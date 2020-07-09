All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1619 East Fairbanks Street

1619 East Fairbanks Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 East Fairbanks Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** APPLICATION PENDING **

Welcome Home! You will love the location of this cute rambler. This home is everything you have been looking for and more. 3 Beds, 1 bath, laundry area complete with w/d hook up. It also includes a fireplace, 1 car attached garage and fully fenced in back yard and shed.Please call our office with any question 253-466-3588 ex 1

Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1300 to move in and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . NO Pets please. No Smoking.
$48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 ext 1 www.integrityrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have any available units?
1619 East Fairbanks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have?
Some of 1619 East Fairbanks Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 East Fairbanks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 East Fairbanks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 East Fairbanks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 East Fairbanks Street is pet friendly.
Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 East Fairbanks Street offers parking.
Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 East Fairbanks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have a pool?
No, 1619 East Fairbanks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 East Fairbanks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 East Fairbanks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 East Fairbanks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

