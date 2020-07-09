1619 East Fairbanks Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** APPLICATION PENDING **



Welcome Home! You will love the location of this cute rambler. This home is everything you have been looking for and more. 3 Beds, 1 bath, laundry area complete with w/d hook up. It also includes a fireplace, 1 car attached garage and fully fenced in back yard and shed.Please call our office with any question 253-466-3588 ex 1



Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1300 to move in and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . NO Pets please. No Smoking.

$48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.



Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 ext 1 www.integrityrentals.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.