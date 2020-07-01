1518 South 48th Street

Amenities
$400 off April rent and $200 off May with lease signed by 4/12!!
Fully renovated home with 2 beds and 1 bath! Every thing is new! Hardwood floors, open kitchen concept with custom made counter-tops. Laundry area off of kitchen. Fully fenced, large size lot. Must treat home with care and proper maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. New fridge and w/d will be delivered to the home upon securing a lease. Pets considered on case by case basis. Pet rent and Pet deposit required.
Section 8 Housing welcomed.
Excellent location! Minutes from I5, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation, parks & schools.
Applicant requirements (if not Section 8): Credit score of all applicants must be 620 or higher, no evictions in the last 5 years, positive rental history, monthly gross income must be 2.25x rent amount for all applicants. Renters insurance required. Income verification.
Move in requirements: First months rent, last months rent, and $1500 deposit that can be paid over time.
12 month lease, shorter lease available at slightly higher rent.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.