All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1518 South 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1518 South 48th Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

1518 South 48th Street

1518 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1518 South 48th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
$400 off April rent and $200 off May with lease signed by 4/12!!
Fully renovated home with 2 beds and 1 bath! Every thing is new! Hardwood floors, open kitchen concept with custom made counter-tops. Laundry area off of kitchen. Fully fenced, large size lot. Must treat home with care and proper maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. New fridge and w/d will be delivered to the home upon securing a lease. Pets considered on case by case basis. Pet rent and Pet deposit required.

Section 8 Housing welcomed.

Excellent location! Minutes from I5, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation, parks & schools.

Applicant requirements (if not Section 8): Credit score of all applicants must be 620 or higher, no evictions in the last 5 years, positive rental history, monthly gross income must be 2.25x rent amount for all applicants. Renters insurance required. Income verification.

Move in requirements: First months rent, last months rent, and $1500 deposit that can be paid over time.

12 month lease, shorter lease available at slightly higher rent.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 South 48th Street have any available units?
1518 South 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 South 48th Street have?
Some of 1518 South 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 South 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 South 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 South 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 South 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1518 South 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1518 South 48th Street offers parking.
Does 1518 South 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 South 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 South 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1518 South 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 South 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 South 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 South 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 South 48th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus