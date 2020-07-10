1506 South G Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill

ALL NEW EVERYTHING!



Check out this completely renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment home with brand new flooring, kitchen & bathroom, paint, carpets, lights, heaters, blinds, tiling, doors... Everything!



Includes Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, light & bright windows.



4 unit building with quiet, friendly neighbors make this a great place to call home!



Up to 2 pets welcome with a 30 lb weight limit per pet --- $50/month pet rent (total, not per pet)



W/S/G flat fee = $50 / month



Awesome location! Walk to downtown Tacoma, local restaurants/bars, and University of Washington.



Available immediately!

Nearby schools include Community Montessori, Tacoma Technical High School and Tacoma Business Academy. The closest grocery stores are Stop N Mart, Speed-E Mart and Broadway Quick Stop Market & Deli. Nearby coffee shops include Comprehensively Coffee, Tower Coffee Bar and Grill and Tower's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Go Philly, The Camp Bar and Bite Restaurant. 1506 S G St is near Peoples Park, Ferry Park and Neighbors Park.