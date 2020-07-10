All apartments in Tacoma
Location

1506 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
ALL NEW EVERYTHING!

Check out this completely renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment home with brand new flooring, kitchen & bathroom, paint, carpets, lights, heaters, blinds, tiling, doors... Everything!

Includes Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, light & bright windows.

4 unit building with quiet, friendly neighbors make this a great place to call home!

Up to 2 pets welcome with a 30 lb weight limit per pet --- $50/month pet rent (total, not per pet)

W/S/G flat fee = $50 / month

Awesome location! Walk to downtown Tacoma, local restaurants/bars, and University of Washington.

Available immediately!
Nearby schools include Community Montessori, Tacoma Technical High School and Tacoma Business Academy. The closest grocery stores are Stop N Mart, Speed-E Mart and Broadway Quick Stop Market & Deli. Nearby coffee shops include Comprehensively Coffee, Tower Coffee Bar and Grill and Tower's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Go Philly, The Camp Bar and Bite Restaurant. 1506 S G St is near Peoples Park, Ferry Park and Neighbors Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 South G Street - 1 have any available units?
1506 South G Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 South G Street - 1 have?
Some of 1506 South G Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 South G Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1506 South G Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 South G Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 South G Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1506 South G Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1506 South G Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1506 South G Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 South G Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 South G Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1506 South G Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1506 South G Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1506 South G Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 South G Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 South G Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

