1506 South G Street - 1

Amenities
ALL NEW EVERYTHING!
Check out this completely renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment home with brand new flooring, kitchen & bathroom, paint, carpets, lights, heaters, blinds, tiling, doors... Everything!
Includes Washer & Dryer, Fireplace, light & bright windows.
4 unit building with quiet, friendly neighbors make this a great place to call home!
Up to 2 pets welcome with a 30 lb weight limit per pet --- $50/month pet rent (total, not per pet)
W/S/G flat fee = $50 / month
Awesome location! Walk to downtown Tacoma, local restaurants/bars, and University of Washington.
Available immediately!
Nearby schools include Community Montessori, Tacoma Technical High School and Tacoma Business Academy. The closest grocery stores are Stop N Mart, Speed-E Mart and Broadway Quick Stop Market & Deli. Nearby coffee shops include Comprehensively Coffee, Tower Coffee Bar and Grill and Tower's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Go Philly, The Camp Bar and Bite Restaurant. 1506 S G St is near Peoples Park, Ferry Park and Neighbors Park.