1506 N Defiance St 207R

1506 Defiance Street - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR CONDO IN TACOMA. 1506 N DEFIANCE STREET, TACOMA WA 98406. Rent: $1050.00, Deposit $1000.00. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo, access to a heated swimming pool, fitness room, tennis courts, and laundry room. Water/Sewer and trash are included in the rent. Close to HWY 16 and I 5, shopping. NO PETS. AVAILABLE July 1 Directions: HWY 16 to Pearl Street Exit, Highland Parkway, take first right, then right again, building on left, building R. Ask for Melanie, 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4979266)