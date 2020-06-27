All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1506 N Defiance St 207R

1506 North Defiance Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 North Defiance Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1506 Defiance Street - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2nd FLOOR CONDO IN TACOMA. 1506 N DEFIANCE STREET, TACOMA WA 98406. Rent: $1050.00, Deposit $1000.00. 1 bedroom 1 bath condo, access to a heated swimming pool, fitness room, tennis courts, and laundry room. Water/Sewer and trash are included in the rent. Close to HWY 16 and I 5, shopping. NO PETS. AVAILABLE July 1 Directions: HWY 16 to Pearl Street Exit, Highland Parkway, take first right, then right again, building on left, building R. Ask for Melanie, 360-871-2332 ext 217. Park Shore Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4979266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have any available units?
1506 N Defiance St 207R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have?
Some of 1506 N Defiance St 207R's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 N Defiance St 207R currently offering any rent specials?
1506 N Defiance St 207R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 N Defiance St 207R pet-friendly?
No, 1506 N Defiance St 207R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R offer parking?
No, 1506 N Defiance St 207R does not offer parking.
Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 N Defiance St 207R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have a pool?
Yes, 1506 N Defiance St 207R has a pool.
Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have accessible units?
No, 1506 N Defiance St 207R does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 N Defiance St 207R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 N Defiance St 207R does not have units with dishwashers.
