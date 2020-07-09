All apartments in Tacoma
1440 E 30th St

1440 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 East 30th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hurry and see your new home, Close to I-5 and Down Town Tacoma. This 3 bedroom home features a bright foyer, a spacious living room with high ceilings and exposed beam ceiling. The dining room has plenty of natural light and may hold an 8 person table for when you have guests. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, cupboards and counter space. The back yard is huge, fully fenced with room for vegetable garden, or a shed. Also, the home comes with a 1 Year Buyer Warranty since this is an "As-Is" Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 E 30th St have any available units?
1440 E 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1440 E 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
1440 E 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 E 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 1440 E 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1440 E 30th St offer parking?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 1440 E 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 E 30th St have a pool?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 1440 E 30th St have accessible units?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 E 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 E 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 E 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

