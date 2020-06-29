All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

1218 S Stevens St

1218 South Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 South Stevens Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4bd / 2.5ba home w/ 2,520sqft, 1260sqft main floor completely remodeled. All new kit features cabinets w/ granite counters, under mount sink, Appliances & tile floors. Living rm w/ new carpet & 1/2ba for all of your guests. Spacious mstr bd w/ private full ba. Lg 1,260sqft unfinished basement for more space. All new flooring throughout, Lg partially fenced.
NO DOGS- NO CATS – NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Bedroom Information
• # of Bedrooms (Main): 4
• Master Bedroom on Main Level
Bathroom Information
• # of Baths (Full): 2
• # of Baths (Total): 2.5
• # of Baths (1/2): 1
• # of Main Baths (Full): 2
• # of Main Baths (1/2): 1
Room Information
• Kitchen with Eating Space on Main Level
• Living Room on Main Level
• Bonus Room on Main Level
• Utility Room on Main Level
• Unfinished Basement
Interior Features
• Bath Off Master, Double Pane/Storm Windows, Dining Room
Flooring Information
• Ceramic Tile Floor, Wall-to-Wall Carpet
Equipment
• Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer
Heating & Cooling
• Forced Air Heating
• Water Heater: Basement-Gas
October 1st.
Animals: NONE
Rent: $2,550
Deposit: $2,550
Lease Term: 1 year
Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in – No split payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

