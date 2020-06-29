1218 S Stevens St

Amenities
4bd / 2.5ba home w/ 2,520sqft, 1260sqft main floor completely remodeled. All new kit features cabinets w/ granite counters, under mount sink, Appliances & tile floors. Living rm w/ new carpet & 1/2ba for all of your guests. Spacious mstr bd w/ private full ba. Lg 1,260sqft unfinished basement for more space. All new flooring throughout, Lg partially fenced.
NO DOGS- NO CATS – NO PETS
NO SMOKING
Bedroom Information
• # of Bedrooms (Main): 4
• Master Bedroom on Main Level
Bathroom Information
• # of Baths (Full): 2
• # of Baths (Total): 2.5
• # of Baths (1/2): 1
• # of Main Baths (Full): 2
• # of Main Baths (1/2): 1
Room Information
• Kitchen with Eating Space on Main Level
• Living Room on Main Level
• Bonus Room on Main Level
• Utility Room on Main Level
• Unfinished Basement
Interior Features
• Bath Off Master, Double Pane/Storm Windows, Dining Room
Flooring Information
• Ceramic Tile Floor, Wall-to-Wall Carpet
Equipment
• Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer
Heating & Cooling
• Forced Air Heating
• Water Heater: Basement-Gas
October 1st.
Animals: NONE
Rent: $2,550
Deposit: $2,550
Lease Term: 1 year
Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in – No split payments.