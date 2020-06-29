1218 S Stevens St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4bd / 2.5ba home w/ 2,520sqft, 1260sqft main floor completely remodeled. All new kit features cabinets w/ granite counters, under mount sink, Appliances & tile floors. Living rm w/ new carpet & 1/2ba for all of your guests. Spacious mstr bd w/ private full ba. Lg 1,260sqft unfinished basement for more space. All new flooring throughout, Lg partially fenced.

NO DOGS- NO CATS – NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Bedroom Information

• # of Bedrooms (Main): 4

• Master Bedroom on Main Level

Bathroom Information

• # of Baths (Full): 2

• # of Baths (Total): 2.5

• # of Baths (1/2): 1

• # of Main Baths (Full): 2

• # of Main Baths (1/2): 1

Room Information

• Kitchen with Eating Space on Main Level

• Living Room on Main Level

• Bonus Room on Main Level

• Utility Room on Main Level

• Unfinished Basement

Interior Features

• Bath Off Master, Double Pane/Storm Windows, Dining Room

Flooring Information

• Ceramic Tile Floor, Wall-to-Wall Carpet

Equipment

• Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

Heating & Cooling

• Forced Air Heating

• Water Heater: Basement-Gas

October 1st.

Animals: NONE

Rent: $2,550

Deposit: $2,550

Lease Term: 1 year

Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in – No split payments.