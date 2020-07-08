1217 N Oakes St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 level home boasts turn-of-the-century charm. The main floor has two bedrooms and one full bath. Archways and glass accent blocks add a special touch to the living room and formal dining room. Cozy kitchen has updated appliances and breakfast nook. Back door leads to a fenced back yard with a patio, garden area and detached garage.



Large loft with lots of storage in finished attic. Bonus room, washer & dryer and even more storage found in the finished basement.



New carpet has been installed. Final repairs, including fireplace and fresh paint are in process. Updated photos coming soon!



Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

MONTHLY RENT: $2095

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2000

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

YARD CARE: Tenant responsible for all yard care.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



View property on our website and CLICK to request a showing.



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

Information about our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria is available for review on our website. For your convenience, here is a brief summary: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security

deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed. We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.