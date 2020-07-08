All apartments in Tacoma
1217 N Oakes St

1217 North Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1217 North Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 level home boasts turn-of-the-century charm. The main floor has two bedrooms and one full bath. Archways and glass accent blocks add a special touch to the living room and formal dining room. Cozy kitchen has updated appliances and breakfast nook. Back door leads to a fenced back yard with a patio, garden area and detached garage.

Large loft with lots of storage in finished attic. Bonus room, washer & dryer and even more storage found in the finished basement.

New carpet has been installed. Final repairs, including fireplace and fresh paint are in process. Updated photos coming soon!

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
MONTHLY RENT: $2095
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2000
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
YARD CARE: Tenant responsible for all yard care.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

View property on our website and CLICK to request a showing.

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
Information about our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria is available for review on our website. For your convenience, here is a brief summary: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security
deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.
Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed. We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 N Oakes St have any available units?
1217 N Oakes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 N Oakes St have?
Some of 1217 N Oakes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 N Oakes St currently offering any rent specials?
1217 N Oakes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 N Oakes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 N Oakes St is pet friendly.
Does 1217 N Oakes St offer parking?
Yes, 1217 N Oakes St offers parking.
Does 1217 N Oakes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 N Oakes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 N Oakes St have a pool?
No, 1217 N Oakes St does not have a pool.
Does 1217 N Oakes St have accessible units?
No, 1217 N Oakes St does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 N Oakes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 N Oakes St does not have units with dishwashers.

