1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8

Open Concept, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom 3/4 Bath Condo with Gorgeous View Commencement Bay - Beautiful top floor condo in Browns Point. This home is very open and bright and has two bedrooms with 1 & 3/4 bath. Both bedrooms have bathrooms connected to them. Master bedroom also has a walk in closet. There is also a utility room with large washer and dryer with additional storage/ shelves. Water, sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.



The building is apart of the North Shore Condos and only has 9 units assuring a nice and quiet complex. Unit includes 1 covered parking space and 1 uncovered space. Please note there is a no pets and no smoking policy.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



Please contact Byron Hiller at (206)212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com to schedule or showing or with any additional questions you may have.



No Pets Allowed



