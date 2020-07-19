All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8

1140 Browns Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1140 Browns Point Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Open Concept, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom 3/4 Bath Condo with Gorgeous View Commencement Bay - Beautiful top floor condo in Browns Point. This home is very open and bright and has two bedrooms with 1 & 3/4 bath. Both bedrooms have bathrooms connected to them. Master bedroom also has a walk in closet. There is also a utility room with large washer and dryer with additional storage/ shelves. Water, sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.

The building is apart of the North Shore Condos and only has 9 units assuring a nice and quiet complex. Unit includes 1 covered parking space and 1 uncovered space. Please note there is a no pets and no smoking policy.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

Please contact Byron Hiller at (206)212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com to schedule or showing or with any additional questions you may have.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4532288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have any available units?
1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have?
Some of 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 offers parking.
Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have a pool?
No, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have accessible units?
No, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Browns Pt Blvd, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus