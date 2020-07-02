Amenities
Description
1117 S 80th St, Tacoma 98408
4 Bedroom
1.75 Bathroom
1,500 Sqft
Come live with luxury, freshly remodeled home inside out with brand new cabinet, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom, large living room, master bathroom with its own complete bath, big private yard both front and back, and 2 garage detached garage/shop. Conveniently located in walking distance to Baker Middle School, close to highways, parks and shopping centers.
Information
Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1,800/mo
Deposit: $1,500
Move In: 1st month and Deposit
Term: Initially 6 - 12 month lease, determined by landlord
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included
Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit
Pet: $200 Refundable Deposit per pet, plus $25/month per pet
Renter Insurance: Required
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
Available: Immediately - Contact for showing appointments
Accept Section 8?: Yes
Apply Online Today at: https://trongdang.managebuilding.com
CONTACT
Trong Dang
-trong.dang1(at)gmail.com
-send me an email and I will get back with you