in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1117 S 80th St, Tacoma 98408

4 Bedroom

1.75 Bathroom

1,500 Sqft



Come live with luxury, freshly remodeled home inside out with brand new cabinet, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom, large living room, master bathroom with its own complete bath, big private yard both front and back, and 2 garage detached garage/shop. Conveniently located in walking distance to Baker Middle School, close to highways, parks and shopping centers.



Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older

Rent: $1,800/mo

Deposit: $1,500

Move In: 1st month and Deposit

Term: Initially 6 - 12 month lease, determined by landlord

Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included

Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit

Pet: $200 Refundable Deposit per pet, plus $25/month per pet

Renter Insurance: Required

Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage

Available: Immediately - Contact for showing appointments

Accept Section 8?: Yes

Apply Online Today at: https://trongdang.managebuilding.com



Trong Dang

-trong.dang1(at)gmail.com

-send me an email and I will get back with you