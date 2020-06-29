1106 N Vassault St

Amenities

Home on the green!



Beautiful town home on the 6th green of Highlands Golf Course, found at the end of Vassault Street.Tacoma 1500 sq. ft. 3 full bedrooms with generous office space.1.5 baths Open kitchen Dining room, to living room w/wood burning fireplace. Surround sound hookup in living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances.(refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher)

Spacious Laundry room, with laundry hookup and full pantry, 6 x 5 sq.ft.

Back patio is 25 ft. by 14 ft enclosed space, Trex Deck with built in bench.

Entiretyof house has just been remolded and updated.



Main Bath amenities:

Skylight inset

Bluetooth capablespeaker/light/fan

Rain maker shower head.

Double Vanity



House Amenities:

Gulf Course view ( 6th green)

Highlands public golf course ( approx 15$ per golfer) 8 min walk to pro shop

5 Min from I-16 to JLBM or Seattle

10 Min to Downtown Tacoma ( shops and parks)

House sets at end of Cul-de-sac in quiet private neighborhood

