Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1106 N Vassault St

1106 Vassault Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Vassault Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home on the green! - Property Id: 167258

Beautiful town home on the 6th green of Highlands Golf Course, found at the end of Vassault Street.Tacoma 1500 sq. ft. 3 full bedrooms with generous office space.1.5 baths Open kitchen Dining room, to living room w/wood burning fireplace. Surround sound hookup in living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances.(refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher)
Spacious Laundry room, with laundry hookup and full pantry, 6 x 5 sq.ft.
Back patio is 25 ft. by 14 ft enclosed space, Trex Deck with built in bench.
Entiretyof house has just been remolded and updated.

Main Bath amenities:
Skylight inset
Bluetooth capablespeaker/light/fan
Rain maker shower head.
Double Vanity

House Amenities:
Gulf Course view ( 6th green)
Highlands public golf course ( approx 15$ per golfer) 8 min walk to pro shop
5 Min from I-16 to JLBM or Seattle
10 Min to Downtown Tacoma ( shops and parks)
House sets at end of Cul-de-sac in quiet private neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167258p
Property Id 167258

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 N Vassault St have any available units?
1106 N Vassault St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 N Vassault St have?
Some of 1106 N Vassault St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 N Vassault St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 N Vassault St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 N Vassault St pet-friendly?
No, 1106 N Vassault St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1106 N Vassault St offer parking?
No, 1106 N Vassault St does not offer parking.
Does 1106 N Vassault St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 N Vassault St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 N Vassault St have a pool?
No, 1106 N Vassault St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 N Vassault St have accessible units?
No, 1106 N Vassault St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 N Vassault St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 N Vassault St has units with dishwashers.
