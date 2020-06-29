1106 N Vassault St

Amenities
Beautiful town home on the 6th green of Highlands Golf Course, found at the end of Vassault Street.Tacoma 1500 sq. ft. 3 full bedrooms with generous office space.1.5 baths Open kitchen Dining room, to living room w/wood burning fireplace. Surround sound hookup in living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances.(refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher)
Spacious Laundry room, with laundry hookup and full pantry, 6 x 5 sq.ft.
Back patio is 25 ft. by 14 ft enclosed space, Trex Deck with built in bench.
Entiretyof house has just been remolded and updated.
Main Bath amenities:
Skylight inset
Bluetooth capablespeaker/light/fan
Rain maker shower head.
Double Vanity
House Amenities:
Gulf Course view ( 6th green)
Highlands public golf course ( approx 15$ per golfer) 8 min walk to pro shop
5 Min from I-16 to JLBM or Seattle
10 Min to Downtown Tacoma ( shops and parks)
House sets at end of Cul-de-sac in quiet private neighborhood
No Pets Allowed
