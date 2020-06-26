All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1009 N Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1009 N Washington St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1009 N Washington St

1009 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1009 North Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute As a Button Craftsman Great Location in Tacoma. $300.00 August Move In Bonus!! - Application Pending

This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining. Great North End location! Fenced back yard and tons of additional off street parking. Detached garage out back is not included.

No pets pls.

Rental Criteria:
Minimum Credit Score 600 (all Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income $5,000.0
Good Verifiable Rental History 2 years or more
$300.00 Move in Bonus on or before August 10th.

Todd@havenrent.com

#695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3891438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 N Washington St have any available units?
1009 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1009 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1009 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 N Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 1009 N Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1009 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1009 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 1009 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 N Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 1009 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1009 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1009 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 N Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 N Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 N Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus