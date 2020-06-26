1009 N Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute As a Button Craftsman Great Location in Tacoma. $300.00 August Move In Bonus!! - Application Pending



This classic Tacoma craftsman features hardwood floors, good size kitchen and large deck that is perfect for entertaining. Great North End location! Fenced back yard and tons of additional off street parking. Detached garage out back is not included.



No pets pls.



Rental Criteria:

Minimum Credit Score 600 (all Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income $5,000.0

Good Verifiable Rental History 2 years or more

$300.00 Move in Bonus on or before August 10th.



Todd@havenrent.com



#695



(RLNE3891438)