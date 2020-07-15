Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool internet access accessible gym bbq/grill

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all. Meer moments away from Downtown Spokane and only a 40-minute drive away from beautiful CDA. Your future favorite cafe is exactly where we want it, just footsteps away. Spokane Valley is one of the most up and coming cities in Washington. From locally-owned, brand new businesses, including breweries, cafes, salons and trendy restaurants to breathtaking hiking and camping destinations. Featuring sublime amenities and green-built features, which not only benefits the environment but you as well. From energy-efficient appliances and lighting to sustainably resourced stone counters, you will live in a clean, modern environment, while cutting your energy costs. Offering cozy studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes, Broadway190 helps you take advantage of an urban ...