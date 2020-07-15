All apartments in Spokane Valley
Broadway190

11813 East Broadway Avenue · (509) 581-5232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Opportunity

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C302 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit C312 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit C301 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

See 40+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B202 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Unit A208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Unit A202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadway190.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
accessible
gym
bbq/grill
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all. Meer moments away from Downtown Spokane and only a 40-minute drive away from beautiful CDA. Your future favorite cafe is exactly where we want it, just footsteps away. Spokane Valley is one of the most up and coming cities in Washington. From locally-owned, brand new businesses, including breweries, cafes, salons and trendy restaurants to breathtaking hiking and camping destinations. Featuring sublime amenities and green-built features, which not only benefits the environment but you as well. From energy-efficient appliances and lighting to sustainably resourced stone counters, you will live in a clean, modern environment, while cutting your energy costs. Offering cozy studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes, Broadway190 helps you take advantage of an urban ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 month
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $250, Second Pet: $175
fee: First Pet: $250, Second Pet: $175
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $20, Second Pet: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max weight of pets: 65 lbs, We require all dogs be registered into the Poo Prints program before move in.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit. One vehicle per occupant (maximum of 2 vehicles per home) permitted in any parking spaces on property. One carport assigned per home included in monthly rent. Uncovered open parking available throughout community. Violators will be towed without warning. Please contact community for complete policy details. Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit, Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadway190 have any available units?
Broadway190 has 48 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Broadway190 have?
Some of Broadway190's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadway190 currently offering any rent specials?
Broadway190 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadway190 pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadway190 is pet friendly.
Does Broadway190 offer parking?
Yes, Broadway190 offers parking.
Does Broadway190 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadway190 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadway190 have a pool?
Yes, Broadway190 has a pool.
Does Broadway190 have accessible units?
Yes, Broadway190 has accessible units.
Does Broadway190 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadway190 has units with dishwashers.
Does Broadway190 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Broadway190 has units with air conditioning.
