2 bedroom apartments
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA
Opportunity
4 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Opportunity
8 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Spokane Valley
4 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Spokane Valley
6 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Greenacres
5 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
East Spokane
1 Unit Available
7121 E 7th
7121 East 7th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet Neighborhood Near Edgecliff Park - Settle in to this two bedroom bungalow with its formal entryway and claw foot bathtub! Wood burning stove is included. Washer and dryer hookups. Large yard and access to the property from the alley.
Dishman
1 Unit Available
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13
10311 E 14th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
677 sqft
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C.
Orchard Avenue
1 Unit Available
3705 N Center Rd
3705 North Center Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Well loved and cared for! Great Valley location for this 704 sq ft rancher home! *Kitchen appliances includes stove/oven and refrigerator *Carport parking *Park-like spacious fenced back yard *Washer-dryer hookups *Carport parking *Electric
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2318 S. Calvin Rd
2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.
Results within 1 mile of Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
7711 E Hodin
7711 East Hodin Drive, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Secluded Unit On The Spokane River - This two bedroom, one bath recently remodeled unit is on a private road off upriver drive. Appliances include range, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Rooms with amazing views.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Moran Prairie
3 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Southgate
26 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
$
Moran Prairie
32 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
