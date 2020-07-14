Amenities

Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped grounds and classically styled three-story buildings create a serene environment with mature trees and glorious green lawns. You will love calling Revere Ridge Apartments “home!”



Each apartment home at Revere Ridge Apartments is designed to maximize your living space and comfort. Generous entry halls are welcoming, while large living areas give you plenty of room and flexibility in which to arrange your belongings. Open and airy floor plans include one bedroom/one bath homes, some with den, as well as two bedroom homes with either one or two baths. Patios and balconies complement each apartment home, and closet space is plentiful.