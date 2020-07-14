All apartments in Spokane Valley
Find more places like Revere Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane Valley, WA
/
Revere Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Revere Ridge

10723 North Union Road · (509) 581-4117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane Valley
See all
Opportunity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Opportunity

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Revere Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped grounds and classically styled three-story buildings create a serene environment with mature trees and glorious green lawns. You will love calling Revere Ridge Apartments “home!”

Each apartment home at Revere Ridge Apartments is designed to maximize your living space and comfort. Generous entry halls are welcoming, while large living areas give you plenty of room and flexibility in which to arrange your belongings. Open and airy floor plans include one bedroom/one bath homes, some with den, as well as two bedroom homes with either one or two baths. Patios and balconies complement each apartment home, and closet space is plentiful.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Revere Ridge have any available units?
Revere Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does Revere Ridge have?
Some of Revere Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Revere Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Revere Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Revere Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Revere Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Revere Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Revere Ridge offers parking.
Does Revere Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Revere Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Revere Ridge have a pool?
No, Revere Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Revere Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Revere Ridge has accessible units.
Does Revere Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Revere Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Revere Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Revere Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Revere Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St
Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Similar Pages

Spokane Valley 1 BedroomsSpokane Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Valley Apartments with BalconySpokane Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Spokane Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Opportunity
Greenacres

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity