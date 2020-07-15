All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Mirabolante Apartments

16102 East Broadway Avenue · (509) 774-5309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Greenacres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-A-205 · Avail. Jul 31

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit J-J-201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirabolante Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Mirabolante Apartments offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Air Conditioner, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Carport, Clubhouse and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 99037 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply: Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Pitbull, and/or any mix of the aforementioned breed(s).
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirabolante Apartments have any available units?
Mirabolante Apartments has 2 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mirabolante Apartments have?
Some of Mirabolante Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirabolante Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mirabolante Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirabolante Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirabolante Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mirabolante Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mirabolante Apartments offers parking.
Does Mirabolante Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mirabolante Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirabolante Apartments have a pool?
No, Mirabolante Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mirabolante Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mirabolante Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mirabolante Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirabolante Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mirabolante Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mirabolante Apartments has units with air conditioning.
