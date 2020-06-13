/
3 bedroom apartments
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Spokane Valley
4 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
19 N. Conklin Rd.
19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1217 sqft
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/14/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mamer RD
1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1900 sqft
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
1917 N Harmony Lane
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
1917 N Harmony Lane Available 06/15/20 5 bedroom home in the Valley - Home offers, open layout with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths, split level. Deck and fenced backyard, with great views. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.
Dishman
1 Unit Available
3404 S. University
3404 S University Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1600 sqft
*The main floor living room has wall-mounted A/C unit *Dining area off the living room with sliding doors to a paved patio *The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space *Upstairs includes three large
Opportunity
1 Unit Available
823 N Johnson
823 N Johnson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
2032 sqft
Beautiful 2-story new construction duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Spokane Valley
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643 No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets.
1 Unit Available
4017 S Best Ct
4017 South Best Court, Spokane County, WA
Spokane Valley Home - Property Id: 257132 Beautifully updated in 2019 with gorgeous Granite, hardwood flooring, new carpet throughout, incredible bathrooms, and laundry rooms, wainscoting office, bay windows in most of the rooms, beautiful entryway
1 Unit Available
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane
9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home.
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1317 South Garfield Street
1317 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA
Lovely older home in charming South Hill neighborhood w/main floor unit available immediately! 2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom, hard wood floors, high ceilings, formal dining room, built ins, stainless steel appliances in kitchen w/ updated
