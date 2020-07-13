/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
2 Units Available
Greenacres
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
48 Units Available
Opportunity
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Greenacres
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Opportunity
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Veradale
1214 N Marcus Rd
1214 N Marcus Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
Fresh paint throughout! Conveniently located split entry duplex puts you near shopping and I-90. 2 units available. Both have the same layout. The 1216 side has upgraded wood lvp flooring throughout and new oven/range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veradale
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Spokane Valley
1923 North Sipple Road
1923 North Sipple Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2700 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Home on 1/4 acre in Spokane Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Spokane Valley
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
3014 N Willow Rd
3014 North Willow Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Millwood Park is located across the street and West Valley High School and Argonne Village are within a 1/2 mile.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane
9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
