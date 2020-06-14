/
1 bedroom apartments
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
782 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Opportunity
9 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Opportunity
31 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Southgate
23 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
784 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manito
1 Unit Available
2207 S Manito Blvd
2207 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
Liberty Lake
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Luxury! 1 bed, 1 bath lower unit in Triplex with views of lake and BEACH ACCESS within walking distance! This unit features gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
33 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
2 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
