Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA

Finding an apartment in Spokane Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Opportunity
9 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Opportunity
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Opportunity
32 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.

Veradale
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mamer RD
1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1900 sqft
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property.

Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms

Veradale
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.

Dishman
1 Unit Available
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13
10311 E 14th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
677 sqft
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C.

Dishman
1 Unit Available
3404 S. University
3404 S University Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1600 sqft
*The main floor living room has wall-mounted A/C unit *Dining area off the living room with sliding doors to a paved patio *The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space *Upstairs includes three large
1 Unit Available
7711 E Hodin
7711 East Hodin Drive, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Secluded Unit On The Spokane River - This two bedroom, one bath recently remodeled unit is on a private road off upriver drive. Appliances include range, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Rooms with amazing views.

Millwood
1 Unit Available
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643 No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets.

1 Unit Available
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane
9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home.
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spokane Valley, WA

Finding an apartment in Spokane Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

