Apartment List
/
WA
/
spokane valley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Opportunity
8 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Opportunity
3 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenacres
3 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Opportunity
32 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
1917 N Harmony Lane
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1810 sqft
1917 N Harmony Lane Available 06/15/20 5 bedroom home in the Valley - Home offers, open layout with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths, split level. Deck and fenced backyard, with great views. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Dishman
1 Unit Available
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13
10311 E 14th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
677 sqft
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Dishman
1 Unit Available
3404 S. University
3404 S University Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1600 sqft
*The main floor living room has wall-mounted A/C unit *Dining area off the living room with sliding doors to a paved patio *The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space *Upstairs includes three large

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Opportunity
1 Unit Available
823 N Johnson
823 N Johnson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
2032 sqft
Beautiful 2-story new construction duplex.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2318 S. Calvin Rd
2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Spokane Valley

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643 No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane
9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Southgate
24 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Liberty Lake
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spokane Valley, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spokane Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Spokane Valley 1 BedroomsSpokane Valley 2 BedroomsSpokane Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpokane Valley 3 BedroomsSpokane Valley Accessible Apartments
Spokane Valley Apartments with BalconySpokane Valley Apartments with GarageSpokane Valley Apartments with GymSpokane Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpokane Valley Apartments with Parking
Spokane Valley Apartments with PoolSpokane Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSpokane Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpokane Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Opportunity
Greenacres

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College