Farr Court Apartments.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 and up
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Ask for details.
Parking Details: 1 carport $20 per month, open lot, detached garage $80 per month. Covered lot.