Farr Court Apartments
Farr Court Apartments

210 S Farr Rd · (509) 537-1671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Spokane Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Farr Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
carport
trash valet
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of the Valley with modern conveniences such as full-size washers and dryers, complete kitchen appliance packages and air conditioning. Farr Court features a picnic area with BBQ and pet run, adding convenience to your schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 and up
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Ask for details.
Parking Details: 1 carport $20 per month, open lot, detached garage $80 per month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Farr Court Apartments have any available units?
Farr Court Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does Farr Court Apartments have?
Some of Farr Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Farr Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Farr Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Farr Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Farr Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Farr Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Farr Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Farr Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Farr Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Farr Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Farr Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Farr Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Farr Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Farr Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Farr Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Farr Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Farr Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.

