Farr Court Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access garage carport trash valet

Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of the Valley with modern conveniences such as full-size washers and dryers, complete kitchen appliance packages and air conditioning. Farr Court features a picnic area with BBQ and pet run, adding convenience to your schedule.