apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
62 Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$960
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Greenacres
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
49 Units Available
Opportunity
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Greenacres
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Opportunity
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spokane Valley
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1515 N Hodges Rd
1515 North Hodges Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley. Plenty of outside storage in the 2 car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.
18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Spokane Valley
2715 N. Whipple Ct
2715 N Whipple Ct, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Split Level Duplex in Beautiful Valley Cul-de-sac - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex in Spokane Valley. All new interior; upgraded kitchen, new flooring. Deck. Fenced Back Yard. New Washer/Dryer included. Baseboard Electric. No A/C.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Veradale
2318 S. Calvin Rd
2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Opportunity
10806 E Nora Ave
10806 E Nora Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX - SPOKANE VALLEY - UPDATED!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new updated duplex located in Spokane Valley off of University.
Results within 1 mile of Spokane Valley
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
3014 N Willow Rd
3014 North Willow Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Completely remodeled 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome. Millwood Park is located across the street and West Valley High School and Argonne Village are within a 1/2 mile.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane
9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
