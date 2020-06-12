/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Spokane Valley
4 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
913 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1026 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Opportunity
4 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Spokane Valley
6 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Greenacres
5 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Moran Prairie
3 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1010 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Southgate
26 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Moran Prairie
32 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
39 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
