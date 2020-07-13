/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
48 Units Available
Opportunity
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Dishman
310 N Raymond
310 N Raymond Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
*Bright and spacious, recently renovated 650 sq ft apartment in convenient Valley location. *Kitchen complete with all new appliances - stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher *Dining room off kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
17 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
1603 S Cresthill Dr
1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Spokane Valley
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.
Similar Pages
Spokane Valley 1 BedroomsSpokane Valley 2 BedroomsSpokane Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpokane Valley 3 BedroomsSpokane Valley Accessible Apartments
Spokane Valley Apartments with BalconySpokane Valley Apartments with GarageSpokane Valley Apartments with GymSpokane Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpokane Valley Apartments with Parking