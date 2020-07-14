Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub range Property Amenities conference room carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Homestead Apartments, located in the heart of Spokane Valley, in the Central Valley School District, is conveniently located between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene near fabulous restaurants and world class recreational opportunities. The Homestead features a 24 Hour state of the art fitness center, spacious clubhouse and media center with complimentary Wi-Fi, a fireside lounge and pool. Choose from Homestead Classic, Elite and Premium floor plans to perfectly meet your needs. The luxurious apartments feature energy efficient construction, Energy Star appliances, 9' ceilings, entertainment style floor plans, some featuring walk-in closets, upgraded lighting, custom accent walls and extra safety features. With convenient access to I-90, parks, highly ranked schools and shopping, there's nothing stopping you from calling Homestead "home."