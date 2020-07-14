All apartments in Spokane Valley
The Homestead
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Homestead

15720 E 4th Ave · (509) 283-7713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Spokane Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit J302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit D-208 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-207 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit K207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Homestead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Homestead Apartments, located in the heart of Spokane Valley, in the Central Valley School District, is conveniently located between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene near fabulous restaurants and world class recreational opportunities. The Homestead features a 24 Hour state of the art fitness center, spacious clubhouse and media center with complimentary Wi-Fi, a fireside lounge and pool. Choose from Homestead Classic, Elite and Premium floor plans to perfectly meet your needs. The luxurious apartments feature energy efficient construction, Energy Star appliances, 9' ceilings, entertainment style floor plans, some featuring walk-in closets, upgraded lighting, custom accent walls and extra safety features. With convenient access to I-90, parks, highly ranked schools and shopping, there's nothing stopping you from calling Homestead "home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Other. Reserve Garage and Carport Parking available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Homestead have any available units?
The Homestead has 7 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Homestead have?
Some of The Homestead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
The Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Homestead pet-friendly?
Yes, The Homestead is pet friendly.
Does The Homestead offer parking?
Yes, The Homestead offers parking.
Does The Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Homestead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Homestead have a pool?
Yes, The Homestead has a pool.
Does The Homestead have accessible units?
Yes, The Homestead has accessible units.
Does The Homestead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Homestead has units with dishwashers.
Does The Homestead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Homestead has units with air conditioning.
