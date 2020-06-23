Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 18910 Corliss Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18910 Corliss Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18910 Corliss Avenue North
18910 Corliss Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Echo Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
18910 Corliss Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake
Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This furnished two bedroom, one bathroom daylight basement unit features an open layout and is updated throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have any available units?
18910 Corliss Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shoreline, WA
.
Is 18910 Corliss Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
18910 Corliss Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18910 Corliss Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shoreline
.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North offer parking?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have a pool?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18910 Corliss Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 18910 Corliss Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Similar Pages
Shoreline 1 Bedrooms
Shoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with Balcony
Shoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Echo Lake
Ridgecrest
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue College
City University of Seattle