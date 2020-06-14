132 Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA with garage

Apartment List
Shoreline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Parkwood
3 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,755
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
1619 NE Perkins Way
1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2310 sqft
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster Triangle
1 Unit Available
14535 Whitman Avenue North
14535 Whitman Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1030 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
127 NE 164th St lower
127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752 Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bitter Lake
18 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,243
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Broadview
1 Unit Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Heights
1 Unit Available
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
14015 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1347 sqft
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
13516 N Park Ave N
13516 North Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2005 sqft
Quiet NW Seattle house - perfect home office space - Property Id: 298160 Spacious single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in Northwest Seattle adjacent to Bitter Lake.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
870 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Deck, New windows. Water/sewer/garbage included. NO SMOKING NO PETS. $1695.00 per month and $1000.00 security fee $45.00 application fee per adult. about 870sq ft.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Sheridan Beach
1 Unit Available
15120 37th Ave NE
15120 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2038 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shoreline, WA

Shoreline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

