/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,657
1203 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101
17934 23rd Lane Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1365 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Hurry! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1619 NE Perkins Way
1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillwood
1 Unit Available
916 N 200th St
916 North 200th Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1430 sqft
916 N 200th St Available 07/01/20 Shoreline Townhouse - Beautiful well maintained townhouse located near the Shoreline /Edmonds border.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1561 NE 171st St
1561 Northeast 171st Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1020 sqft
Shoreline Rambler - Recently remodeled Shoreline rambler with basement. This 3 bedroom, one bath home offers an easy commute to downtown Seattle. You enter the house to the open family room and kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
1845 NE 172nd St.
1845 Northeast 172nd Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1880 sqft
1845 NE 172nd St. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in North City - Welcome home to this well maintained spacious rambler in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1170 sqft
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
14539 28th Ave NE
14539 28th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1810 sqft
Absolutely lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Open and spacious floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. Exposed beams. Large picture windows with easterly territorial views. Hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright kitchen with eating nook.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1089 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bitter Lake
17 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Heights
1 Unit Available
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
14015 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1347 sqft
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Sheridan Beach
1 Unit Available
15120 37th Ave NE
15120 37th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Forest Park. 15120 37th Ave NE #A. 4bed 2.5bath, 2038sqft. Available 7/8.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
Results within 5 miles of Shoreline
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade View
2 Units Available
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
995 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-5 and I-405. Garden apartment community on wooded grounds in Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a private patio and ample storage space. Leisure amenities include a full-size sports court.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Novela
16604 48th Ave, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Come home to a relaxing refuge from urban life just minutes from the Sound. Easy access to Seattle and Everett via I-5 and I-405. Gym and pool. In-unit fireplace, patio/balcony.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Leaf
1 Unit Available
1529 NE 92nd St
1529 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2160 sqft
Gorgeous Maple Leaf Home! Video Tours Available - Welcome home to this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood! This home features fir floors in the two upstairs bedrooms and new carpet and paint in the
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
906 N 100th St
906 North 100th Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Cozy Greenlake/Northgate Home! Available NOW - To view a Video Walk-through Tour of this property click the following link: https://youtu.be/QtjsVjZcbjg Oak floors and craftsmanship give this classic 1926 charmer a warm, welcoming feel.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Heights
1 Unit Available
12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A
12047 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
North Seattle 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious North Seattle 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhome with original character and charm! AVAILABLE June 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12+months Enjoy a bright naturally lit living room and open concept
Similar Pages
Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShoreline 3 BedroomsShoreline Accessible ApartmentsShoreline Apartments with Balcony
Shoreline Apartments with GarageShoreline Apartments with GymShoreline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShoreline Apartments with Move-in SpecialsShoreline Apartments with ParkingShoreline Apartments with Pool