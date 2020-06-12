/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
309 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Echo Lake
24 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
8 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Sheridan Beach
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Bitter Lake
17 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
965 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Olympic Hills
2 Units Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
1 Unit Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
13215 Linden Ave N Unit C101
13215 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1400 sqft
Bitter Lake Waterfront Condo - 2 bed lake front condo. $1899 a month. Please call or text Hunter at 831-710-2591 (RLNE5700714)
Results within 5 miles of Shoreline
Maple Leaf
13 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Ballard
19 Units Available
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ballard
27 Units Available
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1007 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
