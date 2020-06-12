/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Meridian Park
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Highland Terrace
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
831 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Meridian Park
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.
Richmond Beach
19211 15th Avenue North West
19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and
Ridgecrest
127 NE 164th St lower
127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752 Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
North City
19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2
19232 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1014 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Shoreline, WA.
Westminster Triangle
14535 Whitman Avenue North
14535 Whitman Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1030 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Olympic Hills
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Cedar Heights
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
965 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Sheridan Beach
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
