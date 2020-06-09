All apartments in Shoreline
Shoreline, WA
Malmo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Malmo

1210 N 152nd St · (206) 531-7741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parkwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 427 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,710

Studio · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malmo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-14 months (NO FEES for shorter leases)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $69 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or one month's rent with conditional application approval.
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Rotweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, and Pitbull
Parking Details: Indoor parking @ $100 per month / Outdoor parking @ $75 per month.
Storage Details: Storage $60 per month / A/C unit (portable) $65 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Malmo have any available units?
Malmo has 8 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Malmo have?
Some of Malmo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malmo currently offering any rent specials?
Malmo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Malmo pet-friendly?
Yes, Malmo is pet friendly.
Does Malmo offer parking?
Yes, Malmo offers parking.
Does Malmo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Malmo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Malmo have a pool?
No, Malmo does not have a pool.
Does Malmo have accessible units?
Yes, Malmo has accessible units.
Does Malmo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malmo has units with dishwashers.
Does Malmo have units with air conditioning?
No, Malmo does not have units with air conditioning.
