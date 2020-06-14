Apartment List
167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA

Finding an apartment in Shoreline that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Parkwood
3 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,755
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland Terrace
5 Units Available
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
831 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated April 28 at 01:35pm
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
1845 NE 172nd St.
1845 Northeast 172nd Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1880 sqft
1845 NE 172nd St. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in North City - Welcome home to this well maintained spacious rambler in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1530 sqft
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,264
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,254
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
Broadview
1 Unit Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
938 sqft
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shoreline, WA

Finding an apartment in Shoreline that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

