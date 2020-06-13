/
accessible apartments
220 Accessible Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Echo Lake
26 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Parkwood
3 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,755
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Highland Terrace
5 Units Available
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
831 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Bitter Lake
17 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Olympic Hills
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Broadview
1 Unit Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Broadview
1 Unit Available
14045 Greenwood Ave N
14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex. New sidewalks just added to Greenwood Avenue North and the bus is right in front of the building.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreline
Meadowbrook
19 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,710
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
University District
53 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
University District
4 Units Available
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,425
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
Situated in the vibrant University District. Pet-friendly apartment community with Seattle skyline views. Ample recreational amenities, including a fully equipped fitness room and a landscaped rooftop deck. Residents enjoy access to convenient on-site retail stores.
Ballard
9 Units Available
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,255
190 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
701 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Maple Leaf
7 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,315
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
