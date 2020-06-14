114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA

/
1 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Meridian Park
7 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
622 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
800 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
30 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
137 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highland Terrace
5 Units Available
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
683 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 28 at 01:35pm
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Bitter Lake
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bitter Lake
16 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,243
736 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Olympic Hills
17 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
706 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
687 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Olympic Hills
9 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
675 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Broadview
1 Unit Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
655 sqft
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
3024 NE 143rd St #303
3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building.
