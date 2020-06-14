Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

381 Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shoreline renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Parkwood
3 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,755
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Last updated April 28 at 01:35pm
Meridian Park
8 Units Available
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
At Paceline, we believe in doing things at our own pace.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Richmond Beach
1 Unit Available
19211 15th Avenue North West
19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Bitter Lake
18 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,243
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,264
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Olympic Hills
9 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
University District
16 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,414
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Ballard
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Ballard
8 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,730
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Shoreline, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shoreline renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

