Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport concierge fire pit game room internet access internet cafe lobby media room

Imagine living at the lake with a view of the water, surrounded by towering evergreens and expanses of green lawn—this is what living at Echo Lake apartment homes is all about. Imagine an elegant gathering place where friends and family can get together and visit around the cozy fireplace—this is what the clubhouse at Echo Lake was meant to be. Imagine a caring group of people whose goal is your happiness—these are the professional property management and maintenance teams at Echo Lake! At Echo Lake you can choose from the studio, one, two or three bedroom apartment homes designed with your comfort in mind. Stop in or schedule your tour today!