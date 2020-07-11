/
apartments with washer dryer
161 Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,650
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Meridian Park
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,550
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
8 Units Available
Ballinger
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,090
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,500
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
120 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
964 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
208 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
9 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
834 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
1 Unit Available
Meridian Park
18316 - 1st Ave NE
18316 1st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 08/01/20 Very clean and quiet top floor furnished studio. - Property Id: 150499 Top floor furnished studio less than one mile from I-5 and Aurora Ave., 1/2 block to bus service, four blocks to upcoming light rail. 1.
Contact for Availability
Briarcrest
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior.
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
127 NE 164th St lower
127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752 Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
1 Unit Available
Meridian Park
17911 Stone Ave N
17911 Stone Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1019 sqft
: 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom duplex. Close to bus line and shopping. Quiet street. All appliances. Separate garage with storage. $2150.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit. Water and sewer and garbage is included. NP, NS. Call Ken at 425-749-7141.
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
22 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
4 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
12 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,285
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
5 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
2 Units Available
Broadview
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
931 sqft
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
