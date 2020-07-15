313 Studio Apartments for rent in Shoreline, WA
21 Units Available
Echo Lake
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
516 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
116 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
6 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
528 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
205 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreline
14 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,290
662 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,247
537 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
5 Units Available
Cedar Heights
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
546 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
3 Units Available
Broadview
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
448 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
3 Units Available
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
$1,574
652 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 Unit Available
Broadview
14045 Greenwood Ave N
14045 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
500 sqft
Amazing studio in Broadview/Bitter Lake. Remodeled in a condo style with tile and stone finishes. Small and friendly complex. Separate carpeted sleeping area with mahogany closet/divider feels like a one bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreline
30 Units Available
Ballard
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,745
559 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
8 Units Available
Ballard
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
25 Units Available
Greenwood
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
5 Units Available
Ballard
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,400
346 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
13 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,179
550 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$902
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,226
450 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
6 Units Available
Ballard
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,565
479 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
21 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
7 Units Available
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
16 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,785
546 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
6 Units Available
Roosevelt
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,283
408 sqft
Situated in the tree-lined Roosevelt neighborhood. Apartments feature oversized windows, quartz counters, barn-style bedroom doors and private balconies. On-site clubhouse, laundry and rooftop deck with mountain views. Bike storage and scooter parking available.
