Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Forest Hills

1311 N 175th St · (206) 673-3746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Shoreline
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F206 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit F304 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D203 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit D202 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit D102 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come home to the delights of the Puget Sound region when you choose an apartment in Shoreline, WA, that’s part of Forest Hills Apartment Homes. This Seattle area community sits in a prime location, surrounded by excellent employment and educational opportunities as well as premier shopping, five-star dining, and amazing entertainment.

Our upscale one-bedroom apartments are spacious and comfortable. Enjoy a cup of Joe on your private balcony or plan to have dinner alfresco on pleasant evenings. You’ll love having your very own washer and dryer right in your own home. If you need more space, we also provide several two-bedroom floor plans. You’ll love preparing meals in our gourmet kitchens that feature new designer finishes such as hardwood floors as well as stainless steel appliances. Some of our apartments also provide desirable walk-in closets and others offer stunning views of Washington.

Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes most dogs, cats, and other pets so be sure to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $350 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking space for $20 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Hills have any available units?
Forest Hills has 5 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forest Hills have?
Some of Forest Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Hills is pet friendly.
Does Forest Hills offer parking?
Yes, Forest Hills offers parking.
Does Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Hills have a pool?
No, Forest Hills does not have a pool.
Does Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
