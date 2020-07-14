Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come home to the delights of the Puget Sound region when you choose an apartment in Shoreline, WA, that’s part of Forest Hills Apartment Homes. This Seattle area community sits in a prime location, surrounded by excellent employment and educational opportunities as well as premier shopping, five-star dining, and amazing entertainment.



Our upscale one-bedroom apartments are spacious and comfortable. Enjoy a cup of Joe on your private balcony or plan to have dinner alfresco on pleasant evenings. You’ll love having your very own washer and dryer right in your own home. If you need more space, we also provide several two-bedroom floor plans. You’ll love preparing meals in our gourmet kitchens that feature new designer finishes such as hardwood floors as well as stainless steel appliances. Some of our apartments also provide desirable walk-in closets and others offer stunning views of Washington.



Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes most dogs, cats, and other pets so be sure to