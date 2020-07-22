/
182 Apartments for rent in Ridgecrest, Shoreline, WA
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
16829 11th Ave NE
16829 11th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2080 sqft
Shoreline Rambler Available NOW! 4 Bed 2 Bath w/spacious backyard! - Shoreline rambler on quiet street, close to shopping, schools, and I5! Master and two other bedrooms on main floor.
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
1109 NE 146th St
1109 Northeast 146th Street, Shoreline, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
2480 sqft
1109 NE 146th St Available 08/07/20 Great Home For Rent - Recently remodeled back in 2017! Large (2700 sf) 5 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms single-family house on cul-de-sac available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgecrest
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
947 sqft
Modern community near I-5 and the bus line. Within walking distance of parks and entertainment. On-site fitness center, internet cafe, and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
17911 Stone Ave N
17911 Stone Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1019 sqft
: 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom duplex. Close to bus line and shopping. Quiet street. All appliances. Separate garage with storage. $2150.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit. Water and sewer and garbage is included. NP, NS. Call Ken at 425-749-7141.
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
1936 NE 127th Street
1936 Northeast 127th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
900 sqft
Located in Olympic Hills on the edge of Lake City, this midcentury apartment offers great space and a large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgecrest
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,375
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,194
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,345
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$930
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,030
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
