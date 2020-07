Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage lobby package receiving cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments game room key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins!



Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat. It’s PNW living that invites you to kick off your shoes, unwind, and settle in.



Meet up and collaborate at our indoor/outdoor Vireo Lobby. Work out at your own pace in our Axis Gym. Gather on the Falcon Deck for a fireside chat. Or simply retreat into the privacy of your dwelling, fully appointed with smart appliances and thoughtful amenities.



Just a short trip from downtown by car, Rapid Ride bus or the upcoming Light Rail, find your element among a welcoming, authentic community. We like to think of it as a home base that’s a foundation for a life well-lived.



Other nearby neighborhoods and commute times:

Mountlake Terrace (7 minutes)

Northgate (8 minutes)

Lake City (11 minutes)

Crown Hill (13 minutes)

Greenwood (13 minutes)

Kenmore (13 minutes)

Bothell (19 minutes)