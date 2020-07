Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court parking pool pool table garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse concierge fire pit hot tub lobby

Panorama Apartments in the Seattle, Washington, neighborhood of First Hill offers one, two and three bedroom homes for rent in a unique setting. The controlled access, smoke free apartment homes at Panorama have great views of the city & Puget Sound area. Experience colorful sunsets, a fifty foot pool, and over-sized parking just steps from your front door. Panorama is the perfect place to live in Seattle with easy access to evening entertainment at local venues like Nemos and the Comet Tavern. Meet friends for bocce ball at Rein Haus or at the local Garage Billiards for some bowling and pool, Panorama has everything you need for in-city excitement. Call to schedule a tour today!